Coronavirus: Mauritius turns back 40 Italians

Rome, February 24 - Alitalia said Monday that it was set to bring back 40 people from Lombardy and Veneto who were not allowed to enter Mauritius unless they agreed to spend a period in quarantine because of the coronavirus in Italy. "At their request, Alitalia is preparing their immediate return, in coordination with the foreign ministry's crisis unit, even though none of them said that they had any symptoms of any illness," Alitalia said. The 40 people from Lombardy and Veneto were on a flight carrying around 300 people.