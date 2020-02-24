Coronavirus: Italian bus driver hospitalized in Lyon

Paris, February 24 - An Italian bus driver and one of his passengers has been taken to hospital in Lyon due to suspicions they may have the coronavirus, French media reported on Monday. LyonMag said the driver, whose reported symptoms included a bad cough, was taken to hospital by ambulance for tests after the bus operated by the Flixbus company was halted at the city's Perrache bus station. The symptoms of the passenger taken to hospital were less severe, according to the reports.