Soccer: Juve and Lazio both win

Rome, February 24 - Serie A leaders Juventus and second-placed Lazio both won their games at the weekend. Juve, who are aiming for a ninth consecutive Serie A title, have 60 points from 25 games after beating SPAL 2-1 in Ferrara. Lazio are one point further back thanks to a 3-2 win at Genoa. Third-placed Inter's home game against Sampdoria was one of four Serie A games postponed due to an outbreak of the coronavirus in northern Italy.