Paris
Coronavirus: Italian bus driver hospitalized in Lyon

Rome
Soccer: Juve and Lazio both win

Vatican City
Pope says wealth must be shared in Lenten message

Rome
Coronavirus: fifth death in Italy, 219 infected

Rome
Coronavirus response immediate-civil protection head

Rome
Coronavirus: Nothing changes with EU countries-Conte

Milan
Coronavirus: Milan bourse plunges, bond spread up

Rome
Passengers arriving from Italy blocked at Mauritius airport

Rome
Coronavirus: fourth death in Italy, over 200 infected

Rome
Coronavirus: fourth death in Italy, over 200 infected

Rome
Coronavirus: fourth death in Italy, over 160 infected (2)

Cavese-Bari: la diretta della partita

MateraIl caso
Matera, studente 30enne sparisce nel nulla: al via le ricerche

FoggiaL'incendio nel Foggiano
Borgo Mezzanone, scoppia rogo in baraccopoli: nessun ferito

BatTentato omicidio
Cagliari, pugnala al cuore compagno 23enne di Trani: arrestata 40enne

Sportmonica imperiale
Potenza città dello sport 2021. Da cestista a buttafuori: «Ecco i valori dello sport»

BrindisiLa riserva
Palle verdi, alghe rosse e foglie nere: Torre Guaceto e... i «doni» del mare:

TarantoBagno di folla
Taranto abbraccia Diodato, l'appello dei fan: «Aiutaci a fare rumore»

BariCoronavirus
Bari, psicosi da contagio, dott.ssa Caselli: «Niente panico, i bimbi sono meno colpiti dai virus»

LecceI controlli
Dal Lodigiano ad Andrano: sospetto contagio da Coronavirus a pranzo nuziale per famiglia salentina

Taranto, sbarcate 403 persone dalla «Ocean Viking»

Taranto, sbarcati i 403 migranti: 8 ricoverati, 2 con sintomi di tubercolosi

S.Pancrazio Salentino, famiglia tornata dalla Cina: «Ecco la nostra quarantena»

Coronavirus, Puglia e Basilicata verso censimento: chi rientra dal Nord sarà messo in quarantena

Fashion Week, Elisabetta Canalis e Melissa Satta look mozzafiato

Coronavirus, casi sospetti al Policlinico di Bari

Rome

Soccer: Juve and Lazio both win

Soccer: Juve and Lazio both win

Rome, February 24 - Serie A leaders Juventus and second-placed Lazio both won their games at the weekend. Juve, who are aiming for a ninth consecutive Serie A title, have 60 points from 25 games after beating SPAL 2-1 in Ferrara. Lazio are one point further back thanks to a 3-2 win at Genoa. Third-placed Inter's home game against Sampdoria was one of four Serie A games postponed due to an outbreak of the coronavirus in northern Italy.

