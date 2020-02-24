Pope says wealth must be shared in Lenten message

Coronavirus: Italian bus driver hospitalized in Lyon
Vatican City
24 Febbraio 2020
Vatican City, February 24 - Pope Francis, in his message for Lent 2020 released on Monday, called for "richness to be shared, not kept for oneself". "Today too, there is a need to appeal to men and women of good will to share, by almsgiving, their goods with those most in need, as a means of personally participating in the building of a better world. Charitable giving makes us more human, whereas hoarding risks making us less human, imprisoned by our own selfishness," Pope Francis said.
