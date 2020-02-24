Lunedì 24 Febbraio 2020 | 13:56

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Paris
Coronavirus: Italian bus driver hospitalized in Lyon

Coronavirus: Italian bus driver hospitalized in Lyon

 
Rome
Soccer: Juve and Lazio both win

Soccer: Juve and Lazio both win

 
Vatican City
Pope says wealth must be shared in Lenten message

Pope says wealth must be shared in Lenten message

 
Rome
Coronavirus: fifth death in Italy, 219 infected

Coronavirus: fifth death in Italy, 219 infected

 
Rome
Coronavirus response immediate-civil protection head

Coronavirus response immediate-civil protection head

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Nothing changes with EU countries-Conte

Coronavirus: Nothing changes with EU countries-Conte

 
Milan
Coronavirus: Milan bourse plunges, bond spread up

Coronavirus: Milan bourse plunges, bond spread up

 
Rome
Passengers arriving from Italy blocked at Mauritius airport

Passengers arriving from Italy blocked at Mauritius airport

 
Rome
Coronavirus: fourth death in Italy, over 200 infected

Coronavirus: fourth death in Italy, over 200 infected

 
Rome
Coronavirus: fourth death in Italy, over 200 infected

Coronavirus: fourth death in Italy, over 200 infected

 
Rome
Coronavirus: fourth death in Italy, over 160 infected (2)

Coronavirus: fourth death in Italy, over 160 infected (2)

 

Il Biancorosso

Calcio
Cavese-Bari: la diretta della partita

Bari, solo un punto con la Cavese

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

MateraIl caso
Matera, studente 30enne sparisce nel nulla: al via le ricerche

Matera, studente 30enne sparisce nel nulla: al via le ricerche

 
FoggiaL'incendio nel Foggiano
Borgo Mezzanone, scoppia rogo in baraccopoli: nessun ferito

Borgo Mezzanone, scoppia rogo in baraccopoli: nessun ferito

 
BatTentato omicidio
Cagliari, pugnala al cuore compagno 23enne di Trani: arrestata 40enne

Cagliari, pugnala al cuore compagno 23enne di Trani: arrestata 40enne

 
Sportmonica imperiale
Potenza città dello sport 2021. Da cestista a buttafuori: «Ecco i valori dello sport»

Potenza città dello sport 2021. Da cestista a buttafuori: «Ecco i valori dello sport»

 
BrindisiLa riserva
Palle verdi, alghe rosse e foglie nere: Torre Guaceto e... i «doni» del mare:

Palle verdi, alghe rosse e foglie nere: Torre Guaceto e... i «doni» del mare

 
TarantoBagno di folla
Taranto abbraccia Diodato, l'appello dei fan: «Aiutaci a fare rumore»

Taranto abbraccia Diodato, l'appello dei fan: «Aiutaci a fare rumore»

 
BariCoronavirus
Bari, psicosi da contagio, dott.ssa Caselli: «Niente panico, i bimbi sono meno colpiti dai virus»

Bari, psicosi da contagio, dott.ssa Caselli: «Niente panico, i bimbi sono meno colpiti dai virus»

 
LecceI controlli
Dal Lodigiano ad Andrano: sospetto contagio da Coronavirus a pranzo nuziale per famiglia salentina

Dal Lodigiano ad Andrano: sospetto contagio da Coronavirus a pranzo nuziale per famiglia salentina

 

i più letti

Taranto, sbarcate 403 persone dalla «Ocean Viking»

Taranto, sbarcati i 403 migranti: 8 ricoverati, 2 con sintomi di tubercolosi

S.Pancrazio Salentino, famiglia tornata dalla Cina: «Ecco la nostra quarantena»

Coronavirus, S.Pancrazio Salentino, famiglia tornata dalla Cina: «Ecco la nostra quarantena»

Coronavirus, Puglia e Basilicata verso censimento: chi rientra dal Nord sarà messo in quarantena

Coronavirus, sale 5 numero morti, 219 contagiati. Basilicata: «Quarantena per i lucani che arrivano dal Nord». Scoppia la polemica. Dichiarazioni di Bardi VD

Elisabetta Canalis (foto Instagram)

Fashion Week, Elisabetta Canalis e Melissa Satta look mozzafiato

Coronavirus, casi sospetti al Policlinico di Bari

Coronavirus, 20enni di Lodi con febbre al Policlinico di Bari, test negativi 

Rome

Coronavirus: fifth death in Italy, 219 infected

Civil Protection chief Borrelli says country is safe

Coronavirus: fifth death in Italy, 219 infected

Rome, February 24 - Civil Protection Department Head Angelo Borrelli said Monday that a fifth person with the coronavirus has died in Italy. He said the dead person was an 88-year-old from the town of Caselle Lanne, in Lombardy, the region worst-hit in Italy. He said 219 people in Italy have been infected with the deadly virus. Earlier on Monday Lombardy Governor Attilio Fontana announced the passing of the fourth victim, saying he was "an elderly person with other pathologies". The man, 84, died in hospital in Bergamo. Italy is now third in the world for coronavirus cases after China and South Korea. Borrelli said there were 167 cases in Lombardy, including four people who died in the region. In Veneto 27 cases have been reported, including that of an elderly man from the town of Vo' Euganeo who died, and there are 18 in Emilia-Romagna, plus four in Piedmont and three in Lazio. The Lazio cases are that of a Italian researcher who was brought back from Wuhan and has recovered and two Chinese tourists being treated at Rome's Spallanzani hospital. Borrelli said said 99 people are being treated in hospital, while another 23 are intensive care and 91 are in isolation at home. He said there was no reason not to press ahead with plans to visit Italy. "Our country is safe. You can come with peace of mind," he said. The authorities have taken emergency measures to try to stop the spread of the virus. Road blocks have been set up to stop people entering or leaving around 10 towns in the province are Lodi that the epicentre of the virus in Lombardy. The regions of Lombardy, Veneto, Piedmont, Trentino-Alto Adige and Friuli Venezia Giulia have closed schools, universities, museums, monuments and libraries and banned public events that attract big crowds. As a result four Serie A games were postponed on Sunday and the famous Venice carnival was cancelled. Part of the problem for the Italian authorities is that they do not yet know where the contagion has come from. A manager who recently visited China and who was thought to be the 'patient zero' for the Italian outbreak, as he had contact with a 38-year-old who spread the disease to other people, has tested negative for it. European Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides announced that a team of experts from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and the World Health Organization was being sent to help Italy in its efforts to limit the transmission of COVID19. "We are following the situation in Italy very closely and commend the Italian authorities for their swift and efficient action," Kyriakides said via Twitter. "@EU_Commission stands ready to provide support. "It is only together that we can contain the spread of the #COVID19". A train that was halted at the Brenner Pass, at the border between Austria and Italy, late on Sunday because two German women appeared to have had flu symptoms was allowed through and completed its journey to Munich after they tested negative for the coronavirus. Basilicata Governor Vito Bardi has ordered that anyone who enters the southern region from northern regions hit by the outbreak must undergo a 14-day period of quarantine in isolation or at home.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati