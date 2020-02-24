Coronavirus: Nothing changes with EU countries-Conte

Rome, February 24 - Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte said Monday that "nothing changes" regarding Italy's relations with the rest of the European Union as part of the current coronavirus emergency. EU Crisis Management Commissioner Janez Lenarcic said the EU "hasn't received any request to suspend the Schengen treaty". "All decisions must be taken based on a rigorous scientific evaluation; they must be proportional and coordinated," Lenarcic said. "The question of travel bans and border controls is the job of the various countries," he said, adding that thus far the countries have "coordinated well, but this can always be improved and I'm speaking not only about cooperation between EU countries, but also non-EU countries".