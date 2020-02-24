Coronavirus response immediate-civil protection head

Rome, February 24 - Italian civil protection head and coronavirus emergency commissioner Angelo Borrelli said Monday that when Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte spoke about a surprise regarding the virus, he was referring to the "rapidity in the surge of cases". Borrelli said the government, the health system, and the civil protection department have provided an "immediate and timely" response to the emergency. "We Italians are seen as a country of undisciplined people, but we are very orderly when there are precautions to be respected regarding the health of all," Borrelli said. "There isn't anyone without health assistance or without the support of civil protection," he said.