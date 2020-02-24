Coronavirus: Milan bourse plunges, bond spread up

Milan, February 24 - The Milan stock exchange suffered big losses and Italy's bond spread rose in early trading on Monday amid fears about the impact of the spread of the coronavirus in Italy. Milan's FTSE Mib index dropped 4.2%, while other European markets were hit too, with Paris down 3.6% and London shedding 3.2%. The spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German Bund rose to 145 basis points, up from Friday's closing of 134 point and higher than Greece's spread of 139.8. The yield on the 10-year BTP was up to 0,98%.