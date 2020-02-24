Lunedì 24 Febbraio 2020 | 11:54

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Milan
Coronavirus: Milan bourse plunges, bond spread up

Coronavirus: Milan bourse plunges, bond spread up

 
Rome
Passengers arriving from Italy blocked at Mauritius airport

Passengers arriving from Italy blocked at Mauritius airport

 
Rome
Coronavirus: fourth death in Italy, over 200 infected

Coronavirus: fourth death in Italy, over 200 infected

 
Rome
Coronavirus: fourth death in Italy, over 200 infected

Coronavirus: fourth death in Italy, over 200 infected

 
Rome
Coronavirus: fourth death in Italy, over 160 infected (2)

Coronavirus: fourth death in Italy, over 160 infected (2)

 
Rome
Coronavirus: 16 new cases in Italy

Coronavirus: 16 new cases in Italy

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Six people infected in Lombardy

Coronavirus: Six people infected in Lombardy

 
Rome
Mattarella meets Rome's Jewish community

Mattarella meets Rome's Jewish community

 
Palermo
11 arrests over raid on Sri Lankan market

11 arrests over raid on Sri Lankan market

 
Vatican City
Pope pained by 'terrible violence' in Hanau

Pope pained by 'terrible violence' in Hanau

 
Milan
School found guilty after expelling disabled pupil

School found guilty after expelling disabled pupil

 

Il Biancorosso

Calcio
Cavese-Bari: la diretta della partita

Bari, solo un punto con la Cavese

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaIl caso
Coronavirus, al Tribunale di Foggia l'invito ad avvocati e utenti: «In aula singolarmente»

Coronavirus, al Tribunale di Foggia l'invito ad avvocati e utenti: «In aula singolarmente»

 
PotenzaLa polemica
Maratea, no al «parco marino»: il Comune ammaina le 5 vele

Maratea, no al «parco marino»: il Comune ammaina le 5 vele

 
BrindisiLa riserva
Palle verdi, alghe rosse e foglie nere: Torre Guaceto e... i «doni» del mare:

Palle verdi, alghe rosse e foglie nere: Torre Guaceto e... i «doni» del mare

 
TarantoBagno di folla
Taranto abbraccia Diodato, l'appello dei fan: «Aiutaci a fare rumore»

Taranto abbraccia Diodato, l'appello dei fan: «Aiutaci a fare rumore»

 
BatI dati
Turismo culturale: la Bat sul podio pugliese

Turismo culturale: la Bat sul podio pugliese

 
BariCoronavirus
Bari, psicosi da contagio, dott.ssa Caselli: «Niente panico, i bimbi sono meno colpiti dai virus»

Bari, psicosi da contagio, dott.ssa Caselli: «Niente panico, i bimbi sono meno colpiti dai virus»

 
LecceI controlli
Dal Lodigiano ad Andrano: sospetto contagio da Coronavirus a pranzo nuziale per famiglia salentina

Dal Lodigiano ad Andrano: sospetto contagio da Coronavirus a pranzo nuziale per famiglia salentina

 
PotenzaIl caso
Mafia, blitz dei carabinieri contro traffico di droga in Basilicata: 16 fermi

Mafia, blitz dei carabinieri contro traffico di droga in Basilicata: 16 fermi

 

i più letti

Taranto, sbarcate 403 persone dalla «Ocean Viking»

Taranto, sbarcati i 403 migranti: 8 ricoverati, 2 con sintomi di tubercolosi

S.Pancrazio Salentino, famiglia tornata dalla Cina: «Ecco la nostra quarantena»

Coronavirus, S.Pancrazio Salentino, famiglia tornata dalla Cina: «Ecco la nostra quarantena»

Coronavirus, Puglia e Basilicata verso censimento: chi rientra dal Nord sarà messo in quarantena

Coronavirus, c'è una quarta vittima, su i contagi. Basilicata: «quarantena per i lucani che arrivano dal Nord». Scoppia la polemica. Dichiarazioni di Bardi VD

Elisabetta Canalis (foto Instagram)

Fashion Week, Elisabetta Canalis e Melissa Satta look mozzafiato

Coronavirus, casi sospetti al Policlinico di Bari

Coronavirus, 20enni di Lodi con febbre al Policlinico di Bari, test negativi 

Rome

Coronavirus: fourth death in Italy, over 200 infected

84-year-old man dies in hospital, he had pre-existing conditions

Coronavirus: fourth death in Italy, over 200 infected

Rome, February 24 - A fourth person with the coronavirus has died in Italy, Lombardy Governor Attilio Fontana said on Monday. The governor told RAI radio that the latest deceased was "an elderly person with other pathologies". The 84-year-old man died in hospital in Bergamo. Fontana said the number of people in his region alone infected with the deadly disease had climbed to 165, meaning the total for the nation has crossed the 200 mark. In Veneto 27 cases have been reported and there are 16 in Emilia-Romagna, plus three in Piedmont, three in Trentino-Alto Adige and three in Lazio. The Lazio cases are that of a Italian researcher who was brought back from Wuhan and has recovered and two Chinese tourists being treated at Rome's Spallanzani hospital. The authorities have taken emergency measures to try to stop the spread of the virus. Road blocks have been set up to stop people entering or leaving around 10 towns in the province are Lodi that the epicentre of the virus in Lombardy. The regions of Lombardy, Veneto, Piedmont, Trentino-Alto Adige and Friuli Venezia Giulia have closed schools, universities, museums, monuments and libraries and banned public events that attract big crowds. As a result four Serie A games were postponed on Sunday and the famous Venice carnival was cancelled. Part of the problem for the Italian authorities is that they do not yet know where the contagion has come from. A manager who recently visited China and who was thought to be the 'patient zero' for the Italian outbreak, as he had contact with a 38-year-old who spread the disease to other people, has tested negative for it. European Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides announced that a team of experts from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and the World Health Organization was being sent to help Italy in its efforts to limit the transmission of COVID19. "We are following the situation in Italy very closely and commend the Italian authorities for their swift and efficient action," Kyriakides said via Twitter. "@EU_Commission stands ready to provide support. "It is only together that we can contain the spread of the #COVID19". A train that was halted at the Brenner Pass, at the border between Austria and Italy, because two German women appeared to have had flu symptoms was allowed through and completed its journey to Munich after they tested negative for the coronavirus. Basilicata Governor Vito Bardi has ordered that anyone who enters the southern region from northern regions hit by the outbreak must undergo a 14-day period of quarantine in isolation or at home.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati