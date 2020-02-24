Coronavirus: fourth death in Italy, over 200 infected

Rome, February 24 - A fourth person with the coronavirus has died in Italy, Lombardy Governor Attilio Fontana said on Monday. The governor told RAI radio that the latest deceased was "an elderly person with other pathologies". The 84-year-old man died in hospital in Bergamo. Fontana said the number of people in his region alone infected with the deadly disease had climbed to 165, meaning the total for the nation has crossed the 200 mark. In Veneto 27 cases have been reported and there are 16 in Emilia-Romagna, plus three in Piedmont, three in Trentino Alto-Adige and three in Lazio. The Lazio cases are that of a Italian researcher who was brought back from Wuhan and has recovered and two Chinese tourists being treated at Rome's Spallanzani hospital.