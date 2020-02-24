Lunedì 24 Febbraio 2020 | 11:54

Milan
Coronavirus: Milan bourse plunges, bond spread up

Rome
Passengers arriving from Italy blocked at Mauritius airport

Rome
Coronavirus: fourth death in Italy, over 200 infected

Rome
Coronavirus: fourth death in Italy, over 200 infected

Rome
Coronavirus: fourth death in Italy, over 160 infected (2)

Rome
Coronavirus: 16 new cases in Italy

Rome
Coronavirus: Six people infected in Lombardy

Rome
Mattarella meets Rome's Jewish community

Palermo
11 arrests over raid on Sri Lankan market

Vatican City
Pope pained by 'terrible violence' in Hanau

Milan
School found guilty after expelling disabled pupil

Calcio
Cavese-Bari: la diretta della partita

FoggiaIl caso
Coronavirus, al Tribunale di Foggia l'invito ad avvocati e utenti: «In aula singolarmente»

PotenzaLa polemica
Maratea, no al «parco marino»: il Comune ammaina le 5 vele

BrindisiLa riserva
Palle verdi, alghe rosse e foglie nere: Torre Guaceto e... i «doni» del mare:

TarantoBagno di folla
Taranto abbraccia Diodato, l'appello dei fan: «Aiutaci a fare rumore»

BatI dati
Turismo culturale: la Bat sul podio pugliese

BariCoronavirus
Bari, psicosi da contagio, dott.ssa Caselli: «Niente panico, i bimbi sono meno colpiti dai virus»

LecceI controlli
Dal Lodigiano ad Andrano: sospetto contagio da Coronavirus a pranzo nuziale per famiglia salentina

PotenzaIl caso
Mafia, blitz dei carabinieri contro traffico di droga in Basilicata: 16 fermi

Taranto, sbarcate 403 persone dalla «Ocean Viking»

Taranto, sbarcati i 403 migranti: 8 ricoverati, 2 con sintomi di tubercolosi

S.Pancrazio Salentino, famiglia tornata dalla Cina: «Ecco la nostra quarantena»

Coronavirus, S.Pancrazio Salentino, famiglia tornata dalla Cina: «Ecco la nostra quarantena»

Coronavirus, Puglia e Basilicata verso censimento: chi rientra dal Nord sarà messo in quarantena

Coronavirus, c'è una quarta vittima, su i contagi. Basilicata: «quarantena per i lucani che arrivano dal Nord». Scoppia la polemica. Dichiarazioni di Bardi VD

Elisabetta Canalis (foto Instagram)

Fashion Week, Elisabetta Canalis e Melissa Satta look mozzafiato

Coronavirus, casi sospetti al Policlinico di Bari

Coronavirus, 20enni di Lodi con febbre al Policlinico di Bari, test negativi 

Rome

Coronavirus: fourth death in Italy, over 160 infected (2)

84-year-old man dies in hospital in Bergamo

Coronavirus: fourth death in Italy, over 160 infected (2)

Rome, February 24 - A fourth person with the coronavirus has died in Italy, Lombardy Governor Attilio Fontana said on Monday. The governor told RAI radio that the latest deceased was "an elderly person with other pathologies". He said the number of people in his region alone infected with the deadly disease had climbed to 165.

