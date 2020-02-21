Venerdì 21 Febbraio 2020 | 20:29

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Coronavirus: 16 new cases in Italy

Coronavirus: 16 new cases in Italy

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Six people infected in Lombardy

Coronavirus: Six people infected in Lombardy

 
Rome
Mattarella meets Rome's Jewish community

Mattarella meets Rome's Jewish community

 
Palermo
11 arrests over raid on Sri Lankan market

11 arrests over raid on Sri Lankan market

 
Vatican City
Pope pained by 'terrible violence' in Hanau

Pope pained by 'terrible violence' in Hanau

 
Milan
School found guilty after expelling disabled pupil

School found guilty after expelling disabled pupil

 
Lodi
RFI CEO Gentile probed over deadly train derailment

RFI CEO Gentile probed over deadly train derailment

 
Berlin
Culture min returns della Robbia work to Germany

Culture min returns della Robbia work to Germany

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Six infected in Italy

Coronavirus: Six infected in Italy

 
Caserta
Gang of youths rob man picked up on dating site

Gang of youths rob man picked up on dating site

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Six infected in Italy

Coronavirus: Six infected in Italy

 

Il Biancorosso

Piccoli talenti
Bari calcio, il portiere Turi in tournee con Italia under 15

Bari calcio, il portiere Turi in tournee con Italia under 15

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaAmbiente
Potenza, sacchi di amianto abbandonati sulla Basentana: «Problema risolto»

Potenza, sacchi di amianto abbandonati sulla Basentana: «Problema risolto»

 
Foggiala decisione
Foggia, figlio disabile senza assistenza, la mamma lo ritira da scuola

Foggia, figlio disabile senza assistenza, la mamma lo ritira da scuola

 
Lecceuniversità
Istituto Nazionale Astrofisica inaugura sezione all'UniSalento

Istituto Nazionale Astrofisica inaugura sezione all'UniSalento

 
Tarantole dichiarazioni
Mittal, sindaco Taranto a Conte: «Città stremata, cambino condizioni o si lavori a chiusura»

Mittal, sindaco Taranto a Conte: «Città stremata, cambino condizioni o si lavori a chiusura»

 
Barila testimonianza
Coronavirus, parla manager monopolitano a Shanghai: «Va meglio, soffre solo Wuhan»

Coronavirus, parla manager monopolitano a Shanghai: «Va meglio, soffre solo Wuhan»

 
Brindisidi s.v. dei normanni
In casa e in auto 5kg di droga tra marijuana e hashish: un arresto nel Brindisino

In casa e in auto 5kg di droga tra marijuana e hashish: un arresto nel Brindisino

 
Materail 23 febbario
Le maschere antiche della Basilicata sfileranno al Carnevae di Fiume

Le maschere antiche della Basilicata sfileranno al Carnevale di Fiume

 
BatLa curiosità
Canosa, santini e fiori: il cruscotto dell'auto diventa un «altarino»

Canosa, santini e fiori: il cruscotto dell'auto diventa un «altarino»

 

i più letti

Elettra Lamborghini, nuovo incidente sexy a «Domenica In»

Elettra Lamborghini, nuovo incidente sexy a «Domenica In»

Taranto, gli appalti della Marina«decisi» alle feste cantando«La società dei magnaccioni»

Taranto, mazzette per gli appalti della Marina: 12 arresti. «Gare a tavolino»

Lecce, mezza tonnellata di droga nel vano di uno scafo, in casa armi e munizioni: un arresto

Lecce, mezza tonnellata di droga nel vano di uno scafo, in casa armi e munizioni: un arresto

Cerignola, scoperte in campagna armi, droga e tutto il necessario per le rapine

Cerignola, scoperte in campagna armi, droga e tutto il necessario per le rapine

Barletta, il «ragazzo delle farfalle» morto sulla strada. I genitori nelle scuole: mai più

Barletta, il «ragazzo delle farfalle» morto sulla strada. I genitori nelle scuole: mai più

Rome

Coronavirus: 16 new cases in Italy

14 in Lombardy, two in Veneto, 'Italy is ready' says Speranza

Coronavirus: 16 new cases in Italy

Rome, February 21 - Officials said Friday that 14 people have been infected with the coronavirus in Lombardy, while two other cases have been identified in Veneto. People in several towns in Lombardy have been told to stay at home and avoid social contact. "There have already been clusters (of the deadly virus) in Europe - in Germany and France," Health Minister Roberto Speranza said. "Italy is ready. We had already prepared a plan because it was evident that what happened could happen. "Now it's a question of applying the plan. "Clearly this plan features immediate decisions for the areas of the outbreak in order to limit it". Giuseppe Ippolito, scientific director of Italy's top infectious disease hospital, the Spallanzani in Rome, said "the cases reported in Lombardy are the first registered on Italian territory and take us into a new phase. The first case is a man, 38, who is believed to have got the virus after dining with a friend who had come back from China. The other two initially infected people are the 38-year-old's wife, a pregnant teacher on maternity leave, and a third person who went to hospital suffering symptoms of pneumonia after doing sport with the 38-year-old. They are members of the same running club. The teacher had not been in contact with children. Three others are elderly clients of a bar Codogno, near Lodi, owned by the father of the man who did sport with the 38-year-old, sources said. The three customers never came into direct contact with the 38-year-old, according to the sources. Lombardy Welfare Councillor Giulio Gallera said that the eight other cases in the region included "five health personnel, nurses and doctors from Codogno hospital, and three patients". The town has closed schools, bars, eateries, discos, dancehalls, gambling arcades and sporting facilities as a precaution at least until Sunday. Veneto Governor Luca Zaia said the two cases in his region regarded to elderly people from the town of Vo' Euganeo, one of whom is "in a critical condition in intensive care" in Padua. He said neither of them had been to China and said schools and shops in Vo' Euganeo were being closed.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati