Mattarella meets Rome's Jewish community

Rome, February 21 - President Sergio Mattarella visited the Great Synagogue of Rome on Friday for an encounter with members of the Jewish community. The head of State expressed "gratitude to the Roman Jewish community for the contribution it has made to our country's history, culture, civilization, social life and institutions. "A high level contribution. This diversity enriches our country," he said. Italy has been hit by several recent cases of shocking anti-Semitic graffiti.