Pope pained by 'terrible violence' in Hanau

Vatican City, February 21 - Pope Francis has expressed his sorrow at the terrorist attack in the German city of Hanau, in which nine people were shot dead in shisha bars. The suspected gunman was found dead alongside his elderly mother. In a telegram sent to the local Church, Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin said Francis was "profoundly struck" by the "terrible act" of violence. The message added that the head of the Catholic Church was "close" to victims' families.