RFI CEO Gentile probed over deadly train derailment

Lodi, February 21 - Maurizio Gentile, the CEO of Italian railway group RFI, is among 12 to have been added to the list of people put under investigation in relation to a deadly train derailment near the northern city of Lodi on February 6, sources said. The two drivers of the high-speed train were killed in the accident, which is thought to have been caused by a problem with a set of points, while 31 were injured. The total number of people probed in relation to the disaster is now up to 18, after five RFI maintenance workers and the managing director of French industrial group Alstom's Italian rail engineering unit Alstom Ferroviaria, the company that supplied the points, were put under investigation soon after it happened. The two companies, RFI and Alstom Ferroviaria, are also under investigation.