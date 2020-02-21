Venerdì 21 Febbraio 2020 | 15:13

Milan
School found guilty after expelling disabled pupil

Lodi
RFI CEO Gentile probed over deadly train derailment

Berlin
Culture min returns della Robbia work to Germany

Caserta
Gang of youths rob man picked up on dating site

Rome
Coronavirus: Six infected in Italy

Rome
Coronavirus: Italian researcher has recovered

Rome
Coronavirus: Three infected in Italy

Rome
Coronavirus: Chinese couple still improving, esp. male

Rome
Coronavirus: Three infected in Italy

Ravenna

Rome
Inflation steady at 0.5% in January

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Bari, Simeri: «Con la Cavese ci giochiamo tanto»

Tarantole dichiarazioni
Mittal, sindaco Taranto a Conte: «Città stremata, cambino condizioni o si lavori a chiusura»

Barila testimonianza
Coronavirus, parla manager monopolitano a Shanghai: «Va meglio, soffre solo Wuhan»

Brindisidi s.v. dei normanni
In casa e in auto 5kg di droga tra marijuana e hashish: un arresto nel Brindisino

Foggianel Foggiano
Cerignola, ex mobilificio era diventato centrale riciclaggio mezzi rubati: 43enne denunciato

Leccenel Leccese
Chiesanuova, un'auto e una moto dati alle fiamme all'alba: indagano i cc

Materail 23 febbario
Le maschere antiche della Basilicata sfileranno al Carnevae di Fiume

Potenzanel Potentino
«Paga 300 euro o diffondo notizie sulla tua vita privata»: un arresto ad Atella

BatLa curiosità
Canosa, santini e fiori: il cruscotto dell'auto diventa un «altarino»

Lodi

RFI CEO Gentile probed over deadly train derailment

Manager among 12 new suspects, taking total up to 18

Lodi, February 21 - Maurizio Gentile, the CEO of Italian railway group RFI, is among 12 to have been added to the list of people put under investigation in relation to a deadly train derailment near the northern city of Lodi on February 6, sources said. The two drivers of the high-speed train were killed in the accident, which is thought to have been caused by a problem with a set of points, while 31 were injured. The total number of people probed in relation to the disaster is now up to 18, after five RFI maintenance workers and the managing director of French industrial group Alstom's Italian rail engineering unit Alstom Ferroviaria, the company that supplied the points, were put under investigation soon after it happened. The two companies, RFI and Alstom Ferroviaria, are also under investigation.

