School found guilty after expelling disabled pupil
Milan
21 Febbraio 2020
Milan, February 21 - A Milan court has found a school guilty of "discriminatory conduct" with respect to a disabled pupil that it ended up expelling. Upholding a petition from the student's family, the court said that the school had failed in its obligation to formulate an "individualised educational plan". Instead, it reduced the number of lessons the pupil could attend, before a suspension for bad behaviour and then an expulsion.
