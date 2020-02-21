Venerdì 21 Febbraio 2020 | 15:12

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Milan
School found guilty after expelling disabled pupil

School found guilty after expelling disabled pupil

 
Lodi
RFI CEO Gentile probed over deadly train derailment

RFI CEO Gentile probed over deadly train derailment

 
Berlin
Culture min returns della Robbia work to Germany

Culture min returns della Robbia work to Germany

 
Caserta
Gang of youths rob man picked up on dating site

Gang of youths rob man picked up on dating site

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Six infected in Italy

Coronavirus: Six infected in Italy

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Italian researcher has recovered

Coronavirus: Italian researcher has recovered

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Three infected in Italy

Coronavirus: Three infected in Italy

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Chinese couple still improving, esp. male

Coronavirus: Chinese couple still improving, esp. male

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Three infected in Italy

Coronavirus: Three infected in Italy

 
Ravenna

Another partisan monument vandalised in Ravenna

 
Rome
Inflation steady at 0.5% in January

Inflation steady at 0.5% in January

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Bari, Simeri: «Con la Cavese ci giochiamo tanto»

Bari, Simeri: «Con la Cavese ci giochiamo tanto»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Tarantole dichiarazioni
Mittal, sindaco Taranto a Conte: «Città stremata, cambino condizioni o si lavori a chiusura»

Mittal, sindaco Taranto a Conte: «Città stremata, cambino condizioni o si lavori a chiusura»

 
Barila testimonianza
Coronavirus, parla manager monopolitano a Shanghai: «Va meglio, soffre solo Wuhan»

Coronavirus, parla manager monopolitano a Shanghai: «Va meglio, soffre solo Wuhan»

 
Brindisidi s.v. dei normanni
In casa e in auto 5kg di droga tra marijuana e hashish: un arresto nel Brindisino

In casa e in auto 5kg di droga tra marijuana e hashish: un arresto nel Brindisino

 
Foggianel Foggiano
Cerignola, ex mobilificio era diventato centrale riciclaggio mezzi rubati: 43enne denunciato

Cerignola, ex mobilificio era diventato centrale riciclaggio mezzi rubati: 43enne denunciato

 
Leccenel Leccese
Chiesanuova, un'auto e una moto dati alle fiamme all'alba: indagano i cc

Chiesanuova, un'auto e una moto dati alle fiamme all'alba: indagano i cc

 
Materail 23 febbario
Le maschere antiche della Basilicata sfileranno al Carnevae di Fiume

Le maschere antiche della Basilicata sfileranno al Carnevale di Fiume

 
Potenzanel Potentino
«Paga 300 euro o diffondo notizie sulla tua vita privata»: un arresto ad Atella

«Paga 300 euro o diffondo notizie sulla tua vita privata»: un arresto ad Atella

 
BatLa curiosità
Canosa, santini e fiori: il cruscotto dell'auto diventa un «altarino»

Canosa, santini e fiori: il cruscotto dell'auto diventa un «altarino»

 

i più letti

Elettra Lamborghini, nuovo incidente sexy a «Domenica In»

Elettra Lamborghini, nuovo incidente sexy a «Domenica In»

Taranto, gli appalti della Marina«decisi» alle feste cantando«La società dei magnaccioni»

Taranto, mazzette per gli appalti della Marina: 12 arresti. «Gare a tavolino»

Lecce, mezza tonnellata di droga nel vano di uno scafo, in casa armi e munizioni: un arresto

Lecce, mezza tonnellata di droga nel vano di uno scafo, in casa armi e munizioni: un arresto

Cerignola, scoperte in campagna armi, droga e tutto il necessario per le rapine

Cerignola, scoperte in campagna armi, droga e tutto il necessario per le rapine

Bari, 65enne muore di infarto in bar di Loseto mentre aspetta il bus

Bari, 65enne muore di infarto in bar di Loseto mentre aspetta il bus

Milan

School found guilty after expelling disabled pupil

Milan court says institute's conduct was 'discriminatory'

School found guilty after expelling disabled pupil

Milan, February 21 - A Milan court has found a school guilty of "discriminatory conduct" with respect to a disabled pupil that it ended up expelling. Upholding a petition from the student's family, the court said that the school had failed in its obligation to formulate an "individualised educational plan". Instead, it reduced the number of lessons the pupil could attend, before a suspension for bad behaviour and then an expulsion.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati