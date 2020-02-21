Venerdì 21 Febbraio 2020 | 15:12

Milan
School found guilty after expelling disabled pupil

Lodi
RFI CEO Gentile probed over deadly train derailment

Berlin
Culture min returns della Robbia work to Germany

Caserta
Gang of youths rob man picked up on dating site

Rome
Coronavirus: Six infected in Italy

Rome
Coronavirus: Italian researcher has recovered

Rome
Coronavirus: Three infected in Italy

Rome
Coronavirus: Chinese couple still improving, esp. male

Rome
Coronavirus: Three infected in Italy

Ravenna

Rome
Inflation steady at 0.5% in January

serie c
Bari, Simeri: «Con la Cavese ci giochiamo tanto»

Tarantole dichiarazioni
Mittal, sindaco Taranto a Conte: «Città stremata, cambino condizioni o si lavori a chiusura»

Barila testimonianza
Coronavirus, parla manager monopolitano a Shanghai: «Va meglio, soffre solo Wuhan»

Brindisidi s.v. dei normanni
In casa e in auto 5kg di droga tra marijuana e hashish: un arresto nel Brindisino

Foggianel Foggiano
Cerignola, ex mobilificio era diventato centrale riciclaggio mezzi rubati: 43enne denunciato

Leccenel Leccese
Chiesanuova, un'auto e una moto dati alle fiamme all'alba: indagano i cc

Materail 23 febbario
Le maschere antiche della Basilicata sfileranno al Carnevae di Fiume

Potenzanel Potentino
«Paga 300 euro o diffondo notizie sulla tua vita privata»: un arresto ad Atella

BatLa curiosità
Canosa, santini e fiori: il cruscotto dell'auto diventa un «altarino»

Elettra Lamborghini, nuovo incidente sexy a «Domenica In»

Taranto, gli appalti della Marina«decisi» alle feste cantando«La società dei magnaccioni»

Lecce, mezza tonnellata di droga nel vano di uno scafo, in casa armi e munizioni: un arresto

Cerignola, scoperte in campagna armi, droga e tutto il necessario per le rapine

Bari, 65enne muore di infarto in bar di Loseto mentre aspetta il bus

Berlin

Culture min returns della Robbia work to Germany

Magdalene statue taken from Nazis by mistake

Berlin, February 21 - Culture Minister Dario Franceschini on Friday gave back to Germany a statue of Mary Magdalene by Renaissance great Andrea della Robbia which had been mistakenly taken from a German Jewish family after it was found in Herman Goering's collection. In the presence of German Culture Undersecretary Monika Gruetters, Franceschini stressed the importance of returning a work that had ended up in Italy "by mistake" and had "unwittingly" stayed there for so long. Andrea della Robbia (1435-1525) was an Italian Renaissance sculptor, especially in ceramics. Born in Florence, Andrea was the son of Marco della Robbia, whose brother Luca della Robbia popularized the use of glazed terra-cotta for sculpture. Andrea became Luca's pupil, and was the most important artist of ceramic glaze of the times.

