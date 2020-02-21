Culture min returns della Robbia work to Germany

Berlin, February 21 - Culture Minister Dario Franceschini on Friday gave back to Germany a statue of Mary Magdalene by Renaissance great Andrea della Robbia which had been mistakenly taken from a German Jewish family after it was found in Herman Goering's collection. In the presence of German Culture Undersecretary Monika Gruetters, Franceschini stressed the importance of returning a work that had ended up in Italy "by mistake" and had "unwittingly" stayed there for so long. Andrea della Robbia (1435-1525) was an Italian Renaissance sculptor, especially in ceramics. Born in Florence, Andrea was the son of Marco della Robbia, whose brother Luca della Robbia popularized the use of glazed terra-cotta for sculpture. Andrea became Luca's pupil, and was the most important artist of ceramic glaze of the times.