Gang of youths rob man picked up on dating site

Caserta, February 21 - A gang of youths kidnapped, beat up and robbed a 32-year-old man they had met on a dating site, police said Friday. The three teens, aged 15,16 and 17, are all resident at Maddaloni near Caserta north of Naples. The man lives in Nocera Inferiore near Salerno. Police described the incident as a "Clockwork Orange attack".