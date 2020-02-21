Industrial turnover down 0.3%,orders down 1.9% in 2019

Rome, February 21 - Italian industrial turnover fell 0.3% while orders were down 1.9% in 2019, ISTAT said Friday. It was the first annual fall for turnover since 2015, the stats agency said. For orders, it was the first yearly fall since 2014. In December turnover was down 3% on the previous month. In the last quarter of the year turnover was 0.6% down on the previous quarter. In year-on-year terms, turnover was down 1.4% in the fourth quarter with a 1.8% drop on the internal market and a 0.7% contraction for the foreign market. Orders in December were up 1.4% with respect to November. Orders in the fourth quarter of last year were 1.9% up on the previous quarter, ISTAT said.