Inflation steady at 0.5% in January

Rome, February 21 - Italian inflation was steady at 0.5% in January, the same as December, ISTAT said Friday, revising downwards its preliminary estimate of 0.6%. The consumer price index rose 0.1% in January on a monthly basis, the stats agency said. Prices in the so-called 'inflation trolley' of most frequently bought household goods rose by 0.6% on an annual basis in January, the same rate as December. This was down from 0.9% in the preliminary estimate.