141 doctors, nurses probed for free medical tests

Rome, February 21 - A reported 141 doctors and nurses are under investigation on aggravated fraud charges for allegedly helping family and friends to carry out medical tests for free at a public hospital near Rome, investigative sources said Friday. The medical professionals all work at the Hospital G.B. Grassi in the beach town of Lido di Ostia near the capital. Finance police in Rome in November 2017 opened the investigation into the alleged fraud, coordinated by prosecutors in the capital. According to investigators, the medical personnel involved allowed friends and family members to bypass wait lists for patients by booking their exams directly. The suspects allegedly used their personal passwords to book the medical test and then, once the exam or visit had been carried out, gave the result to the patient, who did not pay the mandatory ticket required for a medical service at a public facility. A total of "523 including relatives and friends of doctors and nurses, who also benefited from the illicit scheme" allegedly bypassed the system, according to investigative sources. The suspects have been charged with aggravated fraud and will also be tried by the Audit Court over the revenue losses for the Lazio region caused by the alleged scam.