Coronavirus: All Italians have left Cecchignola

Rome, February 21 - All 55 Italians who went through an 18-day quarantine after returning from Wuhan have now left the military complex of Cecchignola where they were hosted outside Rome. After 19 who left Thursday, the remaining 36 left Friday. They climbed aboard relatives' cars or buses that took them to Termini Station or Fiumicino Airport to travel home. The facility will now be cleaned up to host some 30 Italians returning from the Diamond Princess cruise ship off Japan.