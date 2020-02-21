Venerdì 21 Febbraio 2020 | 11:17

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Coronavirus: All Italians have left Cecchignola

Coronavirus: All Italians have left Cecchignola

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Three infected in Italy

Coronavirus: Three infected in Italy

 
Rome
141 doctors, nurses probed for free medical tests

141 doctors, nurses probed for free medical tests

 
Rome
Rezni gives Conte fresh ultimatum

Rezni gives Conte fresh ultimatum

 
Palermo
11 arrests over raid on Bangladeshi market

11 arrests over raid on Bangladeshi market

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Three infected in Italy

Coronavirus: Three infected in Italy

 
Rome
Rugby: Smith names unchanged team for Scotland

Rugby: Smith names unchanged team for Scotland

 
Milan
Intesa bid 'hostile, unacceptable' says UBI 'pact'

Intesa bid 'hostile, unacceptable' says UBI 'pact'

 
Rome
Italian tourist killed by rockfall in Petra

Italian tourist killed by rockfall in Petra

 
Rome
Italian tourist killed by rockfall in Petra

Italian tourist killed by rockfall in Petra

 
Rome
Will see Renzi next week, door open - Conte

Will see Renzi next week, door open - Conte

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Bari, Simeri: «Con la Cavese ci giochiamo tanto»

Bari, Simeri: «Con la Cavese ci giochiamo tanto»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Foggiail caso
Utilizza soldi pubblici per pagare un'ammenda: indagato dirigente provincia Foggia

Utilizzò soldi pubblici per pagare un'ammenda: indagato dirigente provincia Foggia

 
Bariverso l'arrivo del papa
Incontro vescovi a Bari: oggi ospiti in parrocchie diocesi, ecco dove andranno

Incontro vescovi a Bari: oggi ospiti in parrocchie diocesi, ecco dove andranno

 
TarantoNel Tarantino
Grottaglie, spacciano ai giardinetti, accanto ai bimbi che giocano: polizia intercetta 3 responsabili

Grottaglie, spacciano ai giardinetti, accanto a bimbi che giocano: 3 in cella

 
Materail 23 febbario
Le maschere antiche della Basilicata sfileranno al Carnevae di Fiume

Le maschere antiche della Basilicata sfileranno al Carnevae di Fiume

 
Potenzanel Potentino
«Paga 300 euro o diffondo notizie sulla tua vita privata»: un arresto ad Atella

«Paga 300 euro o diffondo notizie sulla tua vita privata»: un arresto ad Atella

 
LeccePresi dai Cc
Carmiano, rapinatori portano via carte Bancomat e si fanno fotografare allo sportello: arrestati

Carmiano, rapinatori portano via carte Bancomat e si fanno fotografare allo sportello: arrestati

 
Bariil bilancio
Aeroporti Bari e Brindisi, traffico in aumento del 9,6% rispetto al 2019

Aeroporti Bari e Brindisi, traffico in aumento del 9,6% rispetto al 2019

 
BatLa curiosità
Canosa, santini e fiori: il cruscotto dell'auto diventa un «altarino»

Canosa, santini e fiori: il cruscotto dell'auto diventa un «altarino»

 

i più letti

Elettra Lamborghini, nuovo incidente sexy a «Domenica In»

Elettra Lamborghini, nuovo incidente sexy a «Domenica In»

Taranto, gli appalti della Marina«decisi» alle feste cantando«La società dei magnaccioni»

Taranto, mazzette per gli appalti della Marina: 12 arresti. «Gare a tavolino»

Lecce, mezza tonnellata di droga nel vano di uno scafo, in casa armi e munizioni: un arresto

Lecce, mezza tonnellata di droga nel vano di uno scafo, in casa armi e munizioni: un arresto

Cerignola, scoperte in campagna armi, droga e tutto il necessario per le rapine

Cerignola, scoperte in campagna armi, droga e tutto il necessario per le rapine

Bari, 65enne muore di infarto in bar di Loseto mentre aspetta il bus

Bari, 65enne muore di infarto in bar di Loseto mentre aspetta il bus

Rome

Rezni gives Conte fresh ultimatum

'Agree to 4 policy demands or IV will leave govt' says ex-PM

Rezni gives Conte fresh ultimatum

Rome, February 21 - Centrist Italia Viva (IV) leader Matteo Renzi on Friday issued a fresh ultimatum to Premier Giuseppe Conte saying he must accept four policy demands at a meeting next week or see IV quit the government. Renzi said the four conditions are: 'a just justice'; changing the rules to allow the direct election of the premier by the Italian people, the so-called 'mayor of Italy'; eliminating or modifying the basic income; and unblocking stalled construction projects. Conte has already rejected most of these proposals, especially the mayor of Italy idea and the justice demand centering on a repeal of a recent statute of limitations reform. As things stand, Renzi is still set to file a no-confidence motion in Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede, the architect of the reform. Unlike the other parties supporting the government, IV is opposed the "lodo Conte bis", a compromise on the statute of limitations proposed by Conte after Renzi's group staunchly opposed Bonafede's reform that puts the statute of limitations on ice after a first-instance court ruling. The aim is to stop offenders getting off thanks to their lawyers' ability to draw out proceedings until the statute of limitations kicks in. Renzi argues there is a risk of people getting embroiled in never-ending trials and the slow pace of Italy's justice system getting worse. The reform has also come under fire from judges and criminal lawyers, as well as opposition parties. Conte's compromise would see the statute of limitations put on ice when a first-instance conviction is upheld at the appeals level. In Italy's three-tier justice system, convictions are not considered definitive until the appeals process has been exhausted. Renzi's demand on changing the basic income is also unlikely to be met, as the policy is a flagship issue for the M5S, who are in government with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), the party former premier Renzi once led, as well as the small leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) party. Conte on Thursday said he was ready to listen to Renzi but the government should focus on growth and implementing its 2023 agenda. He said parliament was the proper forum to debate policy. Renzi has said he is not scared of IV being replaced by so-called 'responsible' Senators from other centrist or centre-right parties such as Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI). On Friday Renzi also said that he had no problem with Conte being premier, per se. "Government is not a personal issue," he said, "but a turnaround is needed". He also said that staying inside the government or leaving was a "question of content".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati