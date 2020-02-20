Rugby: Smith names unchanged team for Scotland

Rome, February 20 - Italy coach Franco Smith on Thursday named a team for Saturday's clash with Scotland at the Olimpico unchanged from the one that went down 35-22 to France in Paris two weeks ago. Italy, bottom of the Six Nations table following a 42-0 thumping by Wales in their first game, are seeking their first win in the tournament after five years without a victory, and seven without a home win. Caretaker boss Smith is looking to make the job his against Scotland and their last two games against England and Ireland. Scotland are coming off defeats to Ireland and England.