Italian tourist killed by rockfall in Petra

Rugby: Smith names unchanged team for Scotland
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Cerignola, scoperte in campagna armi, droga e tutto il necessario per le rapine
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Rome
20 Febbraio 2020
Rome, February 20 - An Italian tourist was killed by falling rocks in the ancient city of Petra in Jordan on Thursday, informed sources said. The man, 35-year-old Alessandro Ghisoni, was with three other Italians. The Italian embassy in Amman is in touch with local authorities in close liaison with the Italian foreign ministry and will provide all possible assistance to his relatives, the ministry sources said.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su