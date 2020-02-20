Giovedì 20 Febbraio 2020 | 18:38

Rome
Rugby: Smith names unchanged team for Scotland

Milan
Intesa bid 'hostile, unacceptable' says UBI 'pact'

Rome
Italian tourist killed by rockfall in Petra

Rome
Italian tourist killed by rockfall in Petra

Rome
Will see Renzi next week, door open - Conte

Beijing
Coronavirus: Taiwan bans Italian pork imports

Milan
Soccer: Atalanta beat Valencia 4-1

Rome
Conte sends solidarity on 'mad hate' of Hanau massacre

Rome
Coronavirus: 55 Italians set to leave Cecchignola

Rome
Cruise ship Italians' coronavirus flight put off till Friday

Rome
Italians happier says ISTAT

serie c
Bari, Simeri: «Con la Cavese ci giochiamo tanto»

Barinel barese
Altamura: assolto da accusa omicidio dopo 5 processi

Materail 23 febbario
Le maschere antiche della Basilicata sfileranno al Carnevae di Fiume

Foggianel Foggiano
Cerignola, proiettile su porta ufficio dirigente comunale

Potenzanel Potentino
«Paga 300 euro o diffondo notizie sulla tua vita privata»: un arresto ad Atella

LeccePresi dai Cc
Carmiano, rapinatori portano via carte Bancomat e si fanno fotografare allo sportello: arrestati

Bariil bilancio
Aeroporti Bari e Brindisi, traffico in aumento del 9,6% rispetto al 2019

HomeL'operazione
Taranto, gli appalti della Marina«decisi» alle feste cantando«La società dei magnaccioni»

BatLa curiosità
Canosa, santini e fiori: il cruscotto dell'auto diventa un «altarino»

Elettra Lamborghini, nuovo incidente sexy a «Domenica In»

Taranto, gli appalti della Marina«decisi» alle feste cantando«La società dei magnaccioni»

Barletta, il «ragazzo delle farfalle» morto sulla strada. I genitori nelle scuole: mai più

Cerignola, Brumotti di Striscia La Notizia: “Al San Samuele si spaccia”. Scatta il blitz dei cc: 2 arresti

Altamura, la sfida di Michele: «Io, laureato dentista nonostante la sordità»

Milan

Intesa bid 'hostile, unacceptable' says UBI 'pact'

Intesa bid 'hostile, unacceptable' says UBI 'pact'

Milan, February 20 - The bid by Italy's biggest bank Intesa Sanpaolo to take over its fifth-biggest lender UBI Banca is "hostile and unacceptable", the CAR 'pact' representing 17.8% of UBI's capital said Thursday. CAR added that UBI was a "healthy" bank. Intesa CEO Carlo Messina said there was a "zero chance" that it would up its offer for UBI. The bid has been described as not hostile by Intesa, even though it was not agreed. Intesa Sanpaolo's bid is not a done deal, UBI CEO Victor Massiah wrote in a letter to employees Wednesday. "Before it becomes a project, it will have to pass through a complex process in which nothing can be taken for granted, authorized by the regulatory authorities and approved by the (banks') assemblies," the letter read. "It's very early to draw consequences but it is important to stress that this operation is only a proposal at the moment. "According to what Intesa Sanpaolo have said, the offer will be deposited with (stock-market regulator) CONBOB by March 7. "Before the start of the subscription period, scheduled to take place by the end of June, UBI's board will have to express an opinion after proper examination of it". UBI said in a statement that Massiah would examine the terms of the proposed takeover with advisors. "The Board of Directors which met today examined the communication relating to Intesa Sanpaolo's offer and conferred powers on the Chief Executive Officer to appoint, in agreement with the Chairwoman and having heard the Vice Chairman, financial and legal advisors to assist the Group in carrying out the activities designed to assess information so far disclosed, and the tender document once available, with possible alternatives," the statement said. Italy's biggest bank Intesa launched the takeover of the country's fifth-biggest lender Tuesday in a surprise move. Intesa said it would offer UBI shareholders 17 newly issued Intesa shares for every 10 UBI shares tendered to create a European-sized player focused on wealth management and insurance, managing more than 1.1 trillion euros in customers' financial assets. It said the exchange offer valued UBI shares at 4.254 euros each. If the offer is successful Intesa will delist UBI as quickly as possible and merge with it, targeting a combined profit of more than 6 billion euros in 2022. "The offer came at the end of an important day in which we presented our industrial plan, which was well received and appreciated by the market and the stakeholders," said Massiah in the letter, adding that his management team learned about it from a press release.

