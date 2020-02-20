Giovedì 20 Febbraio 2020 | 17:07

Rome
Will see Renzi next week, door open - Conte

Will see Renzi next week, door open - Conte

 
Beijing
Coronavirus: Taiwan bans Italian pork imports

Coronavirus: Taiwan bans Italian pork imports

 
Milan
Soccer: Atalanta beat Valencia 4-1

Soccer: Atalanta beat Valencia 4-1

 
Rome
Conte sends solidarity on 'mad hate' of Hanau massacre

Conte sends solidarity on 'mad hate' of Hanau massacre

 
Rome
Coronavirus: 55 Italians set to leave Cecchignola

Coronavirus: 55 Italians set to leave Cecchignola

 
Rome
Cruise ship Italians' coronavirus flight put off till Friday

Cruise ship Italians' coronavirus flight put off till Friday

 
Rome
Italians happier says ISTAT

Italians happier says ISTAT

 
Naples
Last 'Gomorra' Sails demolition starts in Naples

Last 'Gomorra' Sails demolition starts in Naples

 
Rome
Po water down to summer levels

Po water down to summer levels

 
Vatican City
Vatican opens Pius XII archives

Vatican opens Pius XII archives

 
Vatican City
Vatican opens Pius XII archives

Vatican opens Pius XII archives

 

serie c
Bari, Simeri: «Con la Cavese ci giochiamo tanto»

Bari, Simeri: «Con la Cavese ci giochiamo tanto»

 

Bariil resoconto
Bari, incontro vescovi: «Conoscenza chiave per vincere fondamentalismo»

Bari, incontro vescovi: «Conoscenza chiave per vincere fondamentalismo»

 
Foggianel Foggiano
Cerignola, proiettile su porta ufficio dirigente comunale

Cerignola, proiettile su porta ufficio dirigente comunale

 
Potenzanel Potentino
«Paga 300 euro o diffondo notizie sulla tua vita privata»: un arresto ad Atella

«Paga 300 euro o diffondo notizie sulla tua vita privata»: un arresto ad Atella

 
LeccePresi dai Cc
Carmiano, rapinatori portano via carte Bancomat e si fanno fotografare allo sportello: arrestati

Carmiano, rapinatori portano via carte Bancomat e si fanno fotografare allo sportello: arrestati

 
Bariil bilancio
Aeroporti Bari e Brindisi, traffico in aumento del 9,6% rispetto al 2019

Aeroporti Bari e Brindisi, traffico in aumento del 9,6% rispetto al 2019

 
HomeL'operazione
Taranto, gli appalti della Marina«decisi» alle feste cantando«La società dei magnaccioni»

Taranto, mazzette per gli appalti della Marina militare: 12 arresti

 
MateraAmbiente
Montalbano, sequestrata discarica abusiva: denunciato titolare di azienda edile

Montalbano, sequestrata discarica abusiva: denunciato titolare di azienda edile

 
BatLa curiosità
Canosa, santini e fiori: il cruscotto dell'auto diventa un «altarino»

Canosa, santini e fiori: il cruscotto dell'auto diventa un «altarino»

 

Rome

Will see Renzi next week, door open - Conte

'Improper' to seek new majorities says PM amid govt tension

Will see Renzi next week, door open - Conte

Rome, February 20 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Thursday he would see restive Italia Viva (IV) leader Matteo Renzi at the latter's request next week amid government tension on judicial reform and other issues. "Renzi has asked me for a meeting and I have already replied that I am more than willing, my door has always been open and will always be open: we will certainly meet next week," said Conte on his arrival at an EU summit in Brussels. He said it would be "absolutely improper for me to seek other majorities" instead of the current one with the 5-Stars (M5S), the Democratic Party (PD), IV and the Free and Equal (LeU) party, despite Renzi's recent brinkmanship. Conte added that he would brief parliament on the government's 2023 agenda shortly. On the EU budget, the subject of the summit, Conte said enough resources were needed for the great challenges facing the Union. Renzi on Wednesday night launched the idea of reforming the Italian premier's job by setting up a so-called 'mayor of Italy' but his government partner the PD immediately scotched the notion. Renzi, a former premier and PD leader, also floated the proposal of an "institutional government" without current Premier Giuseppe Conte at the helm. Again, the PD rejected the proposal. PD Senate Whip Andrea Marcucci said "there are not the conditions" for the moves. He stressed that there was a deal with IV for a new electoral law and other "adjustments". PD leader Nicola Zingaretti said Thursday "we should have fewer polemics and more action". Renzi said "I hope to put an end to these theatrics with Conte next week".

