Coronavirus: Taiwan bans Italian pork imports

Beijing
20 Febbraio 2020
Beijing, February 20 - Taiwan on Thursday banned imports of live pigs and pork products from Italy saying the move was not a reprisal for Rome's restricting flights to and from Taipei amid the coronavirus emergency. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Joanne Ou said the Italian move was based on a "wrong" view expressed by the World Health Organisation that Taiwan is part of China.
