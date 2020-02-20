Soccer: Atalanta beat Valencia 4-1

Milan, February 20 - Atalanta beat Valencia 4-1 in a Champions League last 16 first leg at the San Siro Wednesday night. Netherlands defender Hans Hateboer got a brace and Slovenia midfielder Josip Iličić and Switzerland midfielder Remo Freuler one each to put the Bergamo side 4-0 up. Russia winger Denis Čeryšev got one back for the Spanish outfit. Both teams had chances to boost their tallies in a free-flowing game that had been specially moved to Milan to accommodate more fans. Frueler's goal was the pick of the night, a delightfully curled effort from just outside the box. Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini said the result was "excellent, but not definitive". Valencia coach Albert Celades said the result "does not tell the truth" and said he fancied the Spanish team's chances of winning 3-0 in the return leg and qualifying for the quarterfinals.