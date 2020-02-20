Conte sends solidarity on 'mad hate' of Hanau massacre

Rome, February 20 - Premier Giuseppe Conte on Thursday sent a message of solidarity to the German people and the families of the victims of the "insane hatred without any respect for human life" in the "terrible massacre at #Hunau". Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said that Italy and Germany were "united in the fight against extremism". A shooter with suspected far-right beliefs killed nine people at a shisha bar and a cafe in the German city, police said Thursday, before apparently killing himself and his mother. Federal counter-terror prosecutors announced they were investigating the case, which showed "signs of a xenophobic motive", a spokesman told AFP. Among the dead were "several victims of Kurdish origin", the Kon-Med association of Kurds in Germany said in a statement, adding that it was "furious" that authorities were not doing more to combat rightwing extremism. BILD said a pregnant woman had been among the victims. Alarm has been growing about an increasingly emboldened far-right movement in Germany, following a deadly anti-Semitic attack in Halle and the murder of a pro-migrant politician last year.