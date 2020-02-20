Giovedì 20 Febbraio 2020 | 15:35

Rome
Will see Renzi next week, door open - Conte

Beijing
Coronavirus: Taiwan bans Italian pork imports

Milan
Soccer: Atalanta beat Valencia 4-1

Rome
Conte sends solidarity on 'mad hate' of Hanau massacre

Rome
Coronavirus: 55 Italians set to leave Cecchignola

Rome
Cruise ship Italians' coronavirus flight put off till Friday

Rome
Italians happier says ISTAT

Naples
Last 'Gomorra' Sails demolition starts in Naples

Rome
Po water down to summer levels

Vatican City
Vatican opens Pius XII archives

Rome
Coronavirus: Chinese couple may leave ICU soon

Serie C
Bari calcio, Ciofani: «Bisogna cambiare passo per vincere tutte le partite»

Potenzanel Potentino
«Paga 300 euro o diffondo notizie sulla tua vita privata»: un arresto ad Atella

Barial multicinema Galleria
«Si vive una volta sola»: Carlo Verdone e il cast presentano a Bari il film girato in Puglia

FoggiaControlli dei carabinieri
Cerignola, scoperte in campagna armi, droga e tutto il necessario per le rapine

LeccePresi dai Cc
Carmiano, rapinatori portano via carte Bancomat e si fanno fotografare allo sportello: arrestati

Bariil bilancio
Aeroporti Bari e Brindisi, traffico in aumento del 9,6% rispetto al 2019

HomeL'operazione
Taranto, gli appalti della Marina«decisi» alle feste cantando«La società dei magnaccioni»

MateraAmbiente
Montalbano, sequestrata discarica abusiva: denunciato titolare di azienda edile

BatLa curiosità
Canosa, santini e fiori: il cruscotto dell'auto diventa un «altarino»

Rome

Conte sends solidarity on 'mad hate' of Hanau massacre

United in fight against extremism says Di Maio

Conte sends solidarity on 'mad hate' of Hanau massacre

Rome, February 20 - Premier Giuseppe Conte on Thursday sent a message of solidarity to the German people and the families of the victims of the "insane hatred without any respect for human life" in the "terrible massacre at #Hunau". Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said that Italy and Germany were "united in the fight against extremism". A shooter with suspected far-right beliefs killed nine people at a shisha bar and a cafe in the German city, police said Thursday, before apparently killing himself and his mother. Federal counter-terror prosecutors announced they were investigating the case, which showed "signs of a xenophobic motive", a spokesman told AFP. Among the dead were "several victims of Kurdish origin", the Kon-Med association of Kurds in Germany said in a statement, adding that it was "furious" that authorities were not doing more to combat rightwing extremism. BILD said a pregnant woman had been among the victims. Alarm has been growing about an increasingly emboldened far-right movement in Germany, following a deadly anti-Semitic attack in Halle and the murder of a pro-migrant politician last year.

