Last 'Gomorra' Sails demolition starts in Naples

Naples
20 Febbraio 2020
Naples, February 20 - Demolition of the last four of the notorious Vele (Sails) buildings in the drug-ridden Naples district of Scampia began on Thursday. A 'restyling' of the area, which is trying a civic comeback after years of being identified with the Camorra mafia and drug pushing, will then start. The Sails were an iconic backdrop in the hit Camorra TV show Gomorra.
