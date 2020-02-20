Giovedì 20 Febbraio 2020 | 14:05

Naples

Last 'Gomorra' Sails demolition starts in Naples

'Restyling' of iconic mafia and drugs backdrop to begin

Naples, February 20 - Demolition of the last four of the notorious Vele (Sails) buildings in the drug-ridden Naples district of Scampia began on Thursday. A 'restyling' of the area, which is trying a civic comeback after years of being identified with the Camorra mafia and drug pushing, will then start. The Sails were an iconic backdrop in the hit Camorra TV show Gomorra.

