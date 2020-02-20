Italians happier says ISTAT

Rome, February 20 - Italians are happier and more than half are optimistic about the economy, ISTAT said Thursday. Life satisfaction was up to seven out of 10 on the ISTAT index. The level of satisfaction with the economy was at its highest since 2006, the stats agency said. Young Italians are also happier, ISTAT said. More than half of under-25s in Italy are optimistic about the future.