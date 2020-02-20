Po water down to summer levels

Rome, February 20 - The water level in the Po River has fallen to levels usually seen in the summer amid a drought and a particularly warm winter, Coldiretti farm group said Thursday. The water level has fallen to -2.4 metre at the Ponte di Becca measuring point, it said, the same level as last August. The water levels in Italy's great lakes is also concerning, Coldiretti said. Lake Como is only 25% full while the Lago d'Iseo is only 28% full, it said.