Coronavirus: Chinese couple may leave ICU soon

Rome, February 20 - A couple of Chinese tourists who have been treated for the coronavirus in an intensive care unit (ICU) at Rome's Spallanzani Hospital for the last two weeks mat leave the unit "in the next few days if they continue to improve", a medical bulletin said Thursday. "The clinical conditions of the couple are in continual and progressive improvement," the bulletin said. The couple came to Rome from Milan, where they had arrived on a flight from Wuhan, via Verona and Parma. The Spallanzani is also treating an Italian national with the coronavirus. The young man was among a group of 56 people flown back to Italy earlier this month from Wuhan, the epicentre of the deadly epidemic. He was also said to be improving. Another Italian, 17-year-old Niccolò from Grado near Venice, has tested negative at the infectious-diseases hospital. He had been blocked twice in Wuhan by a fever.