New flu cases falling but above 5.6 mn

Rome, February 20 - The number of cases of infection by this year's flu virus is continuing to fall, the Higher Health Institute (ISS) said Thursday. Some 656,000 new cases were reported last week, the ISS said. But the total number of flu cases since last October has now risen to 5.632 million, it said. The number of new serious cases has risen to 118. The death toll now stands at 24, the ISS said.