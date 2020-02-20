2 elderly woman beaten in villa heist

Pavia, February 20 - Two elderly women were beaten up during a robbery in their villa near Pavia on Wednesday night, the La Provincia Pavese newspaper reported Thursday. Four burglars robbed the villa at San Giorgio, a town in the Lomellina area near Vigevano. The masked men broke into the villa and punched and kicked the women until they told them where the safe was. They made off with jewelry worth some 100,000 euros, police said. The gang fled and has not been caught, police said. They allegedly made their getaway aboard stolen cars, police said. The women have been taken to hospital.