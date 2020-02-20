Bus driver attacked by passenger in Rome

Rome, February 20 - An Italian bus driver was attacked by a passenger in Rome overnight, sources said Thursday. The incident happened in the southern EUR district. The driver reported it to the police. He said the passenger attacked him after demanding to be let off between stops. When he refused he punched the driver in the head and arms. He then got off the bus and fled. A manhunt has been launched in the area. But so far the aggressor has not been found.