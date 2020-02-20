Would-be thief blown up by own bomb

Coronavirus: Chinese couple may leave ICU soon
Catania
20 Febbraio 2020
Catania, February 20 - A would-be thief was blown up by his own bomb at a cigarette machine in Catania early Thursday, local sources said. The criminal was about to place the rudimentary device on the machine outside a tobacconist's, police said. He is believed to have died instantly. An accomplice who was with him fled, police said. The explosion damaged some nearby cars. The incident happened at about 4 a.m. in the working class Librino district of the eastern Sicilian coastal city. Carabinieri are at the scene. Prosecutors are set to order an autopsy. The man has yet to be identified.
