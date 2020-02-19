Arrested mafioso admits getting basic income

Palermo, February 19 - An alleged mobster who was arrested in an anti-mafia operation in Sicily on Tuesday, admitted to a judge on Wednesday that he benefits from the new 'citizenship wage' basic income. The boss, Gaetano Scotto, was among eight people arrested on Tuesday in an operation targeting the Arenella Cosa Nostra clan. The 'citizenship wage' was introduced last year to help families without a breadwinner or on very low incomes.