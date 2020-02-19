We won't stand you much longer, PD warns Renzi's party

Rome, February 19 - The centre-left Democratic Party warned their alliance partners in ex-premier Matteo Renzi's Italia Viva (IV) group that its rebellions against the government it is supporting cannot go on much longer. On Wednesday IV again sided with opposition parties in a vote in a parliamentary committee on changes to the statute of limitations - an issue that has caused major turmoil within the ruling coalition - after several similar rebellions last week. PD lawmaker Michele Bordo described this as an "umpteenth provocation". "This daily guerrilla warfare by Renzi has become intolerable because it undermines the foundations of the government," Bordo added. "It's really difficult to keep going in this way. "IV must clarify its position at once because you cannot be in the opposition and in government. "We won't stand it much longer. "Renzi should assume his responsibilities with respect to the nation if he has decided to help (League leader Matteo) Salvini and the right return to power".