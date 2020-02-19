Mercoledì 19 Febbraio 2020 | 18:52

Rome
We won't stand you much longer, PD warns Renzi's party

Turin
2020 Turin Book Fair presented

Genoa
Ship commander arrested for arms trafficking

Rome
Children as young as 10 in prostitution - Rome prosecutor

Olbia
Air Italy bookings reopened until April 16

Aosta
4 docs probed for girl death

Rome
Sileri says 30 Italians, 27 Europeans to return on flight

Ospedaletto Lodigiano
Wagons from train that derailed 6/2 fully removed

Palermo
Man convicted for racist beating in Sicilian pub

Catania
Man, 24, tries to kill parents

Milan
Intesa's UBI takeover 'complex', not done deal - Massiah (4)

Serie C
Bari calcio, Ciofani: «Bisogna cambiare passo per vincere tutte le partite»

BariLa sentenza
Bari, video offensivo su Fb: condannato a 6 mesi ex giornalista

PhotoNewsLa visita
Salvini a Potenza, poi stretta di mano con il sindaco davanti al tempietto di San Gerardo

BatLa curiosità
Canosa, santini e fiori: il cruscotto dell'auto diventa un «altarino»

Foggianel Foggiano
Torremaggiore, erano pronti alla rapina in negozio: sventata dai cc

Tarantoil movimento
«Non siamo solo la città dell'ex Ilva»: a Taranto le sardine pugliesi

Leccenel Leccese
Alezio, cc trovano quasi un chilo di marijuana nascosta fra i rovi

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Francavilla F.na, ruba in un forno e tenta furto in un liceo: arrestato 27enne

MateraL'inchiesta
Sanitopoli lucana, ex governatore Marcello Pittella rinviato a giudizio

Elettra Lamborghini, nuovo incidente sexy a «Domenica In»

Addio ricci di mare: sono a rischio estinzione, colpa del mare più caldo di 3 gradi

Barletta, il «ragazzo delle farfalle» morto sulla strada. I genitori nelle scuole: mai più

Altamura, la sfida di Michele: «Io, laureato dentista nonostante la sordità»

Cerignola, Brumotti di Striscia La Notizia: “Al San Samuele si spaccia”. Scatta il blitz dei cc: 2 arresti

Rome, February 19 - The centre-left Democratic Party warned their alliance partners in ex-premier Matteo Renzi's Italia Viva (IV) group that its rebellions against the government it is supporting cannot go on much longer. On Wednesday IV again sided with opposition parties in a vote in a parliamentary committee on changes to the statute of limitations - an issue that has caused major turmoil within the ruling coalition - after several similar rebellions last week. PD lawmaker Michele Bordo described this as an "umpteenth provocation". "This daily guerrilla warfare by Renzi has become intolerable because it undermines the foundations of the government," Bordo added. "It's really difficult to keep going in this way. "IV must clarify its position at once because you cannot be in the opposition and in government. "We won't stand it much longer. "Renzi should assume his responsibilities with respect to the nation if he has decided to help (League leader Matteo) Salvini and the right return to power".

