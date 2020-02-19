2020 Turin Book Fair presented

(by Amalia Angotti) Turin, February 19 - The 2020 edition of Turin's International Book Fair is scheduled to take place on May 14-18 in the three pavilions of Lingotto Fiere, Oval and Centro Congressi, organizers said. The five-day-long event includes gatherings and readings to imagine the future with the participation of over 2,000 writers, philosophers, scientists, artists and economists. This year's edition of the largest fair of Italian publishing will be dedicated to the environment and 'Other forms of life'. "Other forms of life is an exhortation to fantasize on human physiognomy in the years to come, a decade from the goals set by the 2030 Agenda on sustainable development", said editorial director Nicola Lagioia. The fair will have an international focus on Ireland and Canada and will host the southern Campania region as a guest. It will highlight themes raised by new generations with environment as the protagonist of events. Activists of the Fridays For Future campaign will have a dedicated stand while the festival will include a "Writers' Wood", organizers said. This year's edition of the main Italian book fair will see the participation of 1,200 publishers. It has on its agenda 1,300 events with authors from around the world to be held over 63,000 square meters of exhibiting space. The fair was presented at the Auditorium Vivaldi of the National University Library of the northeastern city by Silvio Viale, the president of the Associazione la Città del Libro; Giulio Biino, president of the Fondazione Circolo dei lettori, Elena Loewenthal, director of the Fondazione Circolo dei lettori and Lagioia. The presentation was also attended by Turin Mayor Chiara Appendino, councilor Francesca Leon, Piedmont Governor Alberto Cirio and regional cultural councilor Vittoria Poggio. Lagioia announced the first guests of the fair: Salman Rushdie; Annie Ernaux; Edna O'Brien; Gabrielle Filteau-Chiba; Thomas Piketty and concerts by the Orchestra Scarlatti Junior, Pat Metheny and Francesco Bianconi. Lagioia also said that the exhibiting space will include a wood, the writers' wood, which will be created respecting sustainability rules with trees and grass under a project promoted by the fair with Aboca Edizioni. Debates, presentations and readings on the themes of ecology and literature have been planned in the wood. The fair will also be a member of the technical team of the Frankfurt Book fair 2023 at which Italy will be a guest of honor.