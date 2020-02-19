Ship commander arrested for arms trafficking

We won't stand you much longer, PD warns Renzi's party
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Genoa
19 Febbraio 2020
Genoa, February 19 - The commander of a Lebanese cargo ship that was put under sequester in Genoa on February 3 for suspected arms trafficking between Turkey and Libya has been arrested, sources said Wednesday. Jouseff Tartiussi, 55, is accused of international arms trafficking. The probe was triggered by a report from a crew member, who is now living under protection.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su