Children as young as 10 in prostitution - Rome prosecutor

Rome, February 19 - Rome public prosecutor Maria Monteleone on Wednesday sounded the alarm about child prostitution in the capital, saying that children as young as 10 were victims. "Child prostitution is one of the most disturbing phenomena," Monteleone, who is also coordinator of a specialist pool for the rights of minors, told a parliamentary commission of inquiry into childhood and adolescence. "Minors are its victims, both girls and boys. "Unfortunately, children under 14 are increasingly involved, so children aged 13, 12 or 10. "Over the last judicial year there were 31 new cases".