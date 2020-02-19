4 docs probed for girl death

Children as young as 10 in prostitution - Rome prosecutor
19 Febbraio 2020
Aosta, February 19 - Four Val d'Aosta health agency paediatricians were placed under investigation for culpable manslaughter Wednesday in the death of Valentina Chapellu, a 17-month-old girl who died in a Turin hospital's intensive care unit Monday after being admitted on February 13 in critical condition after an examination in Aosta. An Aosta prosecutor has ordered an autopsy.
