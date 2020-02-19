Sileri says 30 Italians, 27 Europeans to return on flight

Rome, February 19 - Deputy Health Minister Pierpaolo Sileri said Wednesday that an Italian government flight will bring back 56-57 former passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship from Yokohama, including around 30 Italians. Sileri told a live broadcast on ANSA's Facebook page on the coronavirus emergency that the government had sent one flight taking health professionals and other experts to Yokohama so they can run tests on the former passengers. He said the passengers would be repatriated on a second flight. "When the second flight, which will probably take off from Italy this evening, arrives in Yokohama, the people who are meant to will be brought to Italy," Sileri said. "It's about 30 Italians and 26-27 people from other European nationalities, such as Poland, France and Germany, for a total of 56-57 passengers, as they are negative for the coronavirus test". Sileri said the passengers would "probably" get back to Rome on Thursday evening, after which the Europeans would travel to their home countries. There were 35 Italians on the Diamond Princess, including one person who has tested positive for the coronavirus. That group also includes some crew members, including the ship's captain, who is set to stay on board for the time being.