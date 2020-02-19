Mercoledì 19 Febbraio 2020 | 17:03

Rome
Palermo

Man convicted for racist beating in Sicilian pub

Victim was called 'dirty n*gger' during attack

Man convicted for racist beating in Sicilian pub

Palermo, February 19 - A court in the Sicilian town of Termini Imerese has sentenced Giuseppe Cascino to four and a half years in jail for a racist attack on a young black man in a pub in July 2018, Il Giornale di Sicilia reported on Wednesday. Cascino knocked off the hat of the victim, Davide Mangiapane, a dancer who was born in Palermo to Mauritian parents, and then punched him in the face shouting "dirty n*gger, get out of here". Although Cascino had broken Mangiapane's jaw and knocked him unconscious, he continued to kick and hit him while he was on the floor of the pub in the town of Lercara Friddi. The term Cascino got was actually six months more than prosecutors had requested. He was also ordered to pay damages to Mangiapane and his parents. Cascino's brother Antonio was given a one-year jail term for having convinced a witness to the attack to give false testimony. A young accomplice to Cascino on the night of the attack has been reported to prosecutors who deal with cases involving minors.

