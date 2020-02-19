Mercoledì 19 Febbraio 2020 | 17:03

Rome
Children as young as 10 in prostitution - Rome prosecutor

Olbia
Air Italy bookings reopened until April 16

Aosta
4 docs probed for girl death

Rome
Sileri says 30 Italians, 27 Europeans to return on flight

Ospedaletto Lodigiano
Wagons from train that derailed 6/2 fully removed

Palermo
Man convicted for racist beating in Sicilian pub

Catania
Man, 24, tries to kill parents

Milan
Intesa's UBI takeover 'complex', not done deal - Massiah (4)

Milan
Intesa's UBI takeover 'complex', not done deal - Massiah

Rome
Priority is growth Conte tells ANSA

Brescia
Body found in same power station as Mantovani

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio, Ciofani: «Bisogna cambiare passo per vincere tutte le partite»

BatLa curiosità
Canosa, santini e fiori: il cruscotto dell'auto diventa un «altarino»

Bariverso l'arrivo del papa
Bari, al via incontro vescovi. Presidente Cei: «Migranti, cittadinanza nodo cruciale»

Foggianel Foggiano
Torremaggiore, erano pronti alla rapina in negozio: sventata dai cc

Tarantoil movimento
«Non siamo solo la città dell'ex Ilva»: a Taranto le sardine pugliesi

Potenzacommercio
Nutella Biscuits da Balvano a Berlino: pronto il debutto sul mercato tedesco

Leccenel Leccese
Alezio, cc trovano quasi un chilo di marijuana nascosta fra i rovi

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Francavilla F.na, ruba in un forno e tenta furto in un liceo: arrestato 27enne

MateraL'inchiesta
Sanitopoli lucana, ex governatore Marcello Pittella rinviato a giudizio

Sanitopoli lucana, a giudizio ex governatore Pittella: con lui anche ex dg Asl Bari

 

Ospedaletto Lodigiano

Wagons from train that derailed 6/2 fully removed

Prior to being taken to be repaired or disposed of

Ospedaletto Lodigiano, February 19 - The removal of the wagons of a Frecciarossa 1000 that had derailed in Ospedaletto Lodigiano on February 6 killing the two drivers was completed on Wednesday. In the afternoon, workers will proceed to wrap up the wagons so as to be able to take them by road to the depot, where a decision will be made to either dispose of them or repair them. It was the first ever high-speed train crash in Italy.

