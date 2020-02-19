Wagons from train that derailed 6/2 fully removed

Ospedaletto Lodigiano, February 19 - The removal of the wagons of a Frecciarossa 1000 that had derailed in Ospedaletto Lodigiano on February 6 killing the two drivers was completed on Wednesday. In the afternoon, workers will proceed to wrap up the wagons so as to be able to take them by road to the depot, where a decision will be made to either dispose of them or repair them. It was the first ever high-speed train crash in Italy.