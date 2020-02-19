Man, 24, tries to kill parents

Catania, February 19 - A 24-year-old Italian man tried to kill his parents with a knife and screwdriver after a row near Catania on Tuesday afternoon, sources said Wednesday. The incident took place at San Michele di Ganziaria. He struck his father, 65, in the head with the knife and his mother, 57, in the chest with the screwdriver, police said. Both parents were taken to hospital. The father was said to have suffered severe concussion and his wife life-threatening injuries.