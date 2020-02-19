Priority is growth Conte tells ANSA

Rome, February 19 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said in a conversation with ANSA outside the Senate Wednesday that "at the moment we are focused on a priority, which is to help Italy grow". He was answering a question on the possibility of establishing a pact for reforms to last the legislative term until 2023. "What we need now is a shot in the arm to spur growth", he said. He urged all parties in his coalition to set aside their differences and work on this. "Let's work as if there was an emergency, that way we will coordinate to the best". He said the government was concentrated on its work and said he wa not worried about a possible parliamentary challenge from the restive Italia Viva (IV) party of ex-premier and former Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi.