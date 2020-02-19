Intesa's UBI takeover 'complex', not done deal - Massiah

Milan, February 19 - Intesa Sanpaolo's bid to take over UBI Banca is not a done deal, UBI CEO Victor Massiah wrote in a letter to employees, ANSA sources said Wednesday. "Before it becomes a project, it will have to pass through a complex process in which nothing can be taken for granted, authorized by the regulatory authorities and approved by the (banks') assemblies," the letter read. UBI said in a statement that Massiah would examine the terms of the proposed takeover with advisors. "The Board of Directors which met today examined the communication relating to Intesa Sanpaolo's offer and conferred powers on the Chief Executive Officer to appoint, in agreement with the Chairwoman and having heard the Vice Chairman, financial and legal advisors to assist the Group in carrying out the activities designed to assess information so far disclosed, and the tender document once available, with possible alternatives," the statement said. Ubi: Massiah, iter complesso e per nulla scontato ++ MILANO MILANO, 19 FEB - "Prima di diventare progetto, dovrà passare attraverso un complesso, e per nulla scontato, iter autorizzativo delle autorità vigilanti e di approvazione da parte delle assemblee". Lo scrive - risulta all'ANSA - il ceo di Ubi, Victor Massiah, in una lettera ai dipendenti del gruppo Il consiglio di amministrazione di Ubi ha conferito la delega al consigliere delegato per la nomina degli advisor finanziari e legali "che assisteranno il Gruppo nello svolgimento delle attività di valutazione delle informazioni finora rese pubbliche, del documento di offerta (di Intesa Sanpaolo ndr) una volta disponibile con le alternative possibili". Lo si legge in una nota in cui viene indicato che la scelta avverrà "d'intesa con il presidente e sentito il vicepresidente". ( Intesa Sanpaolo's